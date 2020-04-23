PM Mitsotakis underlines need for new financing tools and common interventions at EPP teleconference

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday took part in the European People’s Party summit meeting via video conference.

Government sources said that Mitsotakis was the recipient of comments praising the way the Greek goverment has handled the pandemic.

Mitsotakis referring to the efforts underway to deal with the repercussions of the pandemic, and asked the citizens of the northern EU countries to be encouraged to visit the south in regions that are safe. In this context, he proposed the next EPP meeting be held in Athens in the summer.

All accepted the proposal, underlining that Greece is a safe destination.

In his address Mitsotakis, among others, pointed out the need for new financing tools and common interventions that will guarantee the cohesion and the solidarity of the EU member-states, in order to address the economic repercussions of the crisis.

He also criticised Hungrarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s decisions, noting that “issues of democracy and state operation are fundamental for Europe,” and he reminded the meeting of the letter he recently signed with other heads of state and government asking for Orban’s expulsion from the EPP.