Prime Minister will announce COVID-19 lockdown gradual easing in Greece

Greek Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is reportedly set to go on national TV the week of April 27 to announce the partial lifting of an essential lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

He imposed that on March 23 and it has worked well enough to allow the openings of some small businesses with all but essential companies closed down since then, as he tries to balance preserving lives and letting the economy gradually get going again.

Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the lockdown will stay in force at least until April 27 for most businesses although that day registry offices and courts will open after operating with a skeleton staff.

It’s likely that small businesses will open again, said Kathimerini but there’s no word on whether schools will as well to try to save what’s left of the school year, uncertainty remains as the young have been far less susceptible to the virus.

Petsas said a complete lifting will take time and the government has said it will be guided by advice from scientists and doctors who have been providing the recommendations for the lockdown and government response.

Mitsotakis is expected to set out a roadmap for easing restrictions in a televised speech to the nation early next week, he said, as the Premier spoke European Council President Charles Michel ahead of EU leaders meeting April 23.

While the early lockdown helped hold down the number of cases and deaths and made Greece among the best in the world in dealing with the crisis, there is worry that reopening too many businesses too fast could bring a backlash and return of the virus.

The discovery of 156 more cases, including 150 from a hotel in Kranidi in southern Greece holding migrants and refugees, brought the national total to 2,401 and the death toll was at 121 as of April 22.

Health Ministry spokesman Sotiris Tsiodras, a University of Athens professor and infectious diseases expert, said easing restrictions should be done “gradually and cautiously” to avoid any possible backsliding and a second wave.

