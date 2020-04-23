World Book Day without exhibitions and events

World Book Day, which is held every year on April 23, will this year be celebrated without the exhibitions or events that were normally held in Greece and throughout the world on this day, due to the pandemic.

The original idea for an anniversary to celebrate books belonged to Valencian author Vicente Clavel Andrés, as a way to honour writer Miguel de Cervantes, initially on October 7, his date of birth, and then on April 23, the anniversary of his death. In 1995, UNESCO decided that the World Book and Copyright Day would be celebrated on April 23, as the date is also the anniversary of the death of William Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega, as well as the date of birth or death of several other prominent authors. (In a noteworthy historical coincidence, Shakespeare and Cervantes died on the same date – 23 April 1616 – but not on the same day, as Spain was using the Gregorian calendar at the time whereas England used the Julian calendar; Shakespeare actually died 10 days after Cervantes, on May 3 on the Gregorian calendar).

World Book Day was extensively celebrated with a number of events in Greece in 2018, when Athens was the World Book Capital, but this year’s Book Capital, Kuala Lumpur, was forced to cancel the international book fair which was scheduled to take place at the end of April.