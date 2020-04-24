Gradual and significant rise in temperatures next week; to reach up to 28C

The northerly winds that prevailed in recent days will start subsiding from Saturday, leading to much warmer weather.

There will be a significant rise in temperatures leading up to the end of the month, with most parts of the country enjoying temperatures of 24-25 Celsius during the coming week, while in some parts they will climb as high as 28C, the Athens National Observatory’s meteo weather service said on Friday.

From roughly 4C below normal for the season at present, temperatures are set to climb as much as 5C above the seasonal average in the coming days.