Public prosecutor orders investigation into liability of two private clinics with Covid-19 cases

A public prosecutor ordered an inquiry into liabilities of two private clinics where the coronavirus causing Covid-19 was diagnosed in both patients and staff, on Thursday.

The head of the first-instance courts said clinics in two Athens suburbs, Peristeri and Glyfada, needed to be investigated for laxness in observing the protocols for preventing coronavirus’ spread.

According to article 285 of the Greek Criminal Code, “whoever intentionally violates measures ordered by the relevant authorities” could face jail sentences and fines.

The law foresees a jail sentence of up to 10 years if violations led to an infection of a person or to a death, and a life sentence if the lax meaures led to the death of several people.

AMNA