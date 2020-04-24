Tsiodras: 37 patients and staff at Peristeri clinic positive for coronavirus

Thirty-seven of the 226 patients and employees at a private clinic in Peristeri, Attica have tested positive for coronavirus, Greek health authorities announced on Friday. Of these, 17 are clinic employees and are now in quarantine at home.

The 17 patients that tested positive have been transferred to other healthcare facilities, while three people with Covid-19 have died.

The patients that tested negative for coronavirus are under medical supervision and are taking preventative medication.

“It is a significant epidemic in a high-risk setting. All the necessary measures have been taken and we are at their side to stop the problem,” said the health ministry’s Covid-19 spokesperson Sotiris Tsiodras, who visited the clinic earlier on Friday.