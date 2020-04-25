Police report 1,291 fines for breaking lockdown rules, 35 for crossing regional boundaries; 80 on Crete

The Greek police on Saturday said they had written out 35 fines for unauthorised movement outside the region of residence on the previous day, Friday.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (20), Central Macedonia (9), Western Greece (3), Central Greece (1), Epirus (1) and in Thessaly (1).

It is noted that fines of 300 euros were imposed for these violations, while police removed the number plates of 19 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 1,134 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 731 cases the vehicle number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 1,291 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Friday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 474 in Attica, 184 in Thessaloniki, 108 in Central Macedonia, 80 on Crete, 74 in Western Greece, 68 on the Ionian islands, 63 in the Peloponnese, 47 in Thessaly, 47 in Central Greece, 42 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 36 in the North Aegean, 34 in the South Aegean, 25 in Epirus and nine in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 51,777 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, 16 violations were confirmed for flouting the ban on the operation of stores and 15 were arrested. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 512 violations have been confirmed across the country and 491 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.