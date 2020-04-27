Greek citizens optimistic; more confidence in Greek institutions

Greek citizens are more optimistic than ever before and have increased confidence in Greek institutions, according to a poll conducted by Metron Analysis on behalf of the research and analysis organization DiaNEOSis.

According to the poll, 85.7 pct of Greeks believe that things are going in the right direction, a trend that has been recorded only twice in the recent past (in February 2015, in the fall of 2019). This view is overwhelmingly shared by all Greek demographic groups, of all ages, all professional groups, all educational levels, all income levels, social classes, geographical backgrounds and party preferences.

Asked about their feelings, 40 pct of respondents reported “optimism” (from 30 pct five months ago) while 31 pct opted for insecurity (from 38 pct in December).

This picture is also reflected in answers regarding trust in the institutions. All state institutions enjoy significantly more confidence at present than they did 27 months ago: the institution of the Prime Minister (+14 pct), the President of the Republic (+12 pct), the Mayor (+8.6 pct), the Regional Governor (+12 pct) but also the government (+13 pct). Confidence in government is at 65 pct.

