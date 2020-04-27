Police report 1,408 fines for breaking lockdown rules, 69 for crossing regional boundaries on Sunday; 158 on Crete

The Greek police on Monday said they had written out 69 fines for unauthorised movement outside the region of residence on Sunday.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (53), Central Macedonia (9), in Thessaloniki (3), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (2), in Western Macedonia (1) and in Central Greece (1).

It is noted that fines of 300 euros were imposed for these violations, while police removed the number plates of 57 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 1,245 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 816 cases the vehicle number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 1,408 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Sunday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 476 in Attica, 262 in Thessaloniki, 158 on Crete, 103 in Central Macedonia, 86 in Western Greece, 65 on the Ionian islands, 57 in the Peloponnese, 46 in Central Greece, 38 in Thessaly, 38 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 30 in the South Aegean, 21 in the North Aegean, 19 in Epirus and nine in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 54,417 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, three violations were confirmed for flouting the ban on the operation of stores and three persons were arrested. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 523 violations have been confirmed across the country and 500 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.