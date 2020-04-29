Curfew violations reach 1,567 on Tuesday; 93 on Crete

The Greek police on Wednesday said they had written out 40 fines for unauthorised movement outside the region of residence the previous day. The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (25), Central Macedonia (11), in Thessaloniki (3) and one in Western Greece.

Fines of 300 euros were imposed for each of these violations, while police removed the number plates of 32 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 1,341 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 877 cases the vehicle number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 1,567 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Tuesday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 814 in Attica, 167 in Thessaloniki, 93 on Crete, 80 on the Ionian islands, 71 in Central Macedonia, 67 in Western Greece, 54 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 46 in Thessaly, 45 in the South Aegean, 39 in the Peloponnese, 33 in Central Greece, 24 in Epirus, 19 in the North Aegean and 15 in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 57,595 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, eight violations were confirmed for flouting the ban on the operation of stores and the same number of persons were arrested. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 541 violations have been confirmed across the country and 517 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.