‘We must learn to live with face masks,’ Dep. Development Min Papathanassis says

We must learn to live with face masks as we learned to live with helmets on motorcycles and seat belts in cars,” said Deputy Development and Investment Minister Nikos Papathanassis on Wednesday to ANT1 TV.

He said that the limit of one client per 15 sq. metres in supermarkets will not change but in small shops the limit will be four persons per 20 sq. metres.

“Strict measures for employees and clients will apply with mandatory use of masks in shops and indoor areas, as well as taxis and means of transport, along with gloves and other protection measures for the staff, disinfection of all areas and of objects,” he said.

Papathanassis said that detailed instructions will be issued in the following days on the rules that apply in each case and type of shop.