Dentists may return to work as of Monday, federation says

Dentists will be able to return to work on Monday, following health precautions and careful management of appointments, the Hellenic Federation of Dentists said on Thursday.

Appointments must be scheduled with the minimum of an hour in-between them, it said, and the patientt asked by the dentist ahead of time the following: a) whether they’ve been tested for the coronavirus lately and what the result was; b) whether the patient or any family members are currently in obligatory quarantine, and, if yes, when it began; and c) if the patient has had any symptoms in the last three days that include a cough, fever, a headache or a sore throat.

A ‘yes’ to any of the three questions will lead to postponement of the appointment by at least two weeks.

In addition to wearing protective masks, a patient must not be accompanied (unless by a young child), and they must wear a disposable mask and disinfect their hands on arrival. In addition, the dentist, who must also wear protective equipment, is obliged to disinfect all surfaces after each appointment.