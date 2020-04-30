ELPE: Donation of molecular diagnostic system for the coronavirus

Hellenic Petroleum SA (ELPE) announced the delivery of an advanced diagnostic system from the U.S.A to “Attikon” Hospital on Thursday, which can be used to perform molecular diagnostic tests for viruses, including that causing Covid-19. In the coming days, an identical system will be sent to Thessaloniki’s “AHEPA” hospital, another referral hospital for Covid-19 in northern Greece.

ELPE noted that the new equipment is a fully automated Molecular Diagnosis system for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus in both symptomatic and asymptomatic patients. It completes all stages using the latest technology and without any need for human intervention. The system can perform double the number of diagnostic tests as those previously available at PGN Attikon, giving results in a very short time.

The group is also offering 10,000 special reagents to ensure an adequate supply for at least two months.

This system can also be used for different types of laboratory tests, such as for HIV, viral hepatitis, herpes, streptococcus, and many more.

The director of the laboratory of clinical microbiology Spyridon Pournaras, in his statements, pointed out: “It is a given that there will be a significant upgrade of the provision of services for the diagnosis of COVID-19 to our fellow citizens. With the donation, we will double the daily tests to over 300 samples. At the same time, we will be able to drastically reduce the time required to get a result, to just 1 hour. This particular state-of-the-art system will at this time be a valuable ally for dealing with COVID-19. We warmly thank the company Hellenic Petroleum, for its important donation.”