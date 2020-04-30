High schools to reopen gradually, primary and kindergartens possibly later: Education Minister

Schools will reopen on May 11 only for graduating seniors, with the rest of the grades (7-11) returning on May 18, Education Minister Niki Kerameus said on Wednesday, outlining the gradual lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions in education.

Joining the daily briefing on coronavirus developments, she noted that the gradual opening of schools was drafted in consultation with the national health committee on the novel coronavirus, and all measures were subject to review and adjustment.

The school year will be extended for grades 7-12 to June 12, while the next academic year (2020-21) will probably begin earlier, on September 1, she said.

Kerameus quelled fears about the potential cancellation of university entrance exams (panelladikes) by graduating seniors, saying examinations will begin on June 15 for regular high schools and on June 16 for vocational schools.

No other end-year examinations will be held in other grades, she said.

Primary schools

Primary schools and kindergartens will remain shut. The possibility of opening them on June 1 is being examined, she said, but only if epidemiological data supports this.Their reopening, however, will likely be linked to the academic year’s extention to June 30, she noted.

Every class section will be divided into two, she said, on a rotating school schedule and students will be obliged to keep a distance of 1.5 m between each other. Students with special issues may continue to work from home.

Schools will be obliged to follow rules of hygiene, providing antiseptic, opening windows for natural airing, disinfectant services, different recess hours for classes, and shutting down the school canteens. Students will wear masks on a voluntary basis in class and on school buses.

Prep schools

University prep schools (frondistiria) will open on the same rotation as the regular schools. The same health measures will hold for these schools as well.

Special-needs schools will continue to be shut down, she said, while Greek-language education centers and schools abroad have to follow local conditions.

The reopening of private colleges is set for May 18, with the same preventive measures in place as in public schools and universities. Also, depending on laboratory-based courses, the end of the training year will be either June 30 or September 30.

For all schools and frondistiria, she said the state encouraged the continuing use of e-learning platforms and distance learning.

Distance learning in universities will continue in order to complete the academic semester. Live laboratory and clinical exercises will likely resume on May 25.

The reopening of school and university libraries is not foreseen at present, she added.