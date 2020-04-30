University exams will be held June 10-15, Digalakis tells ANA

The 2019-2020 spring semester of universities will be completed at the end of May and exams are expected to be held on June 10-15, Deputy Minister of Education responsible for Higher Education, Vassilis Digalakis, told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on Thursday.

Although the way the exams are conducted is the responsibility of each teacher, the ministry yesterday submitted proposals to the rectors on how to conduct the exams, through Digalakis, who participated in

Extraordinary Meeting of Rectors.

In addition, although each university has its own planning, Digalakis estimated that the semester will end in late May and the examinations will begin on June 10-15.

“Our proposal is to use, where possible, alternative ways of examination and not physical presence,” said Digalakis.

“This means that students may need to submit an essay, or exams will be held either orally or via video conference, or a combination of the above,” he explained.