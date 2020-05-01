FinMin Staikouras details second phase of measures to help in Covid-19 fallout

Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras announced a new, targeted package of measures for the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic in Greece on Thursday evening, ahead of the country’s initial rollback on Monday of lockdown measures.

The measures include details on an earlier government announcement for the protection of the main home of families, by extending a safety net from foreclosure by another three months to the end of July, and providing subsidies to responsible borrowers in order to meet their obligations.

This is the second phase of the government’s measures to face the economic and health crisis.

The efforts focus on supporting businesses and families who were either in debt before the pandemic or accrued more NPLs after it, and paying out living bonuses to a wide array of professionals and families.

Staikouras said that the entire cost of measures implemented already or going into effect shortly amounts to nearly 12.5 billion euros, and their added value to 17.5 billion euros.

Georgiadis: First funding tool for SMEs has been activated

The first of the funding tools designed by the Development & Investments Ministry has already been activated to provide liquidity to businesses and mitigate the repercussions of the Covid-19 pandemic, Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Thursday.

Georgiadis spoke during a joint presentation with Finance Minister Christos Staikouras, who announced additional help of 1 billion euros to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and Labor Minister Yannis Vroutsis. They detailed plans outlined earlier in parliament by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

SMEs have already submitted a total of 8,336 applications to banks for operational capital from the development bank, and a total of nearly 1.3 billion euros in capital has been allocated from the tool to provide liquidity, Georgiadis said.

The plan will provide an interest rate subsidy for two years, along with an obligation to retain jobs until the end of the year.

A second program will activate in the middle of May for liquidity, providing a guarantee by the state of 80 pct of the loan. The maximum loan total will be 25 pct of a business’s turnover, with an accompanying obligation to retain jobs.

This, he said, will concern companies that employ more than 250 workers as well.

AMNA