Greece receives 11 mln euros as part of intern’l Covid-19 initiative by Stavros Niarchos Fdn

Greece is the recipient of 11.9 million dollars (11 mln euros) from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF) to deal with the Covid-19 repercussions, as part of a larger 100-mln-dollar initiative by the Athens-based organization.

In Europe, a total of 35 nonprofits will receive funding totalling USD 31 million, allocated to feeding, emotionally supporting and providing health services of residents in areas that have been hardest hit by the coronavirus-related illness in the United States, Europe, and other countries, the organization said in a statement. Of this, USD 13 million are earmarked for Greece, France, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

SNF has allocated the USD 11.9 mln to Greece to the National Health System (USD 8.1 mln), including a thank-you bonus to medical, nursing and cleaning staff at intensive care units (ICUs) in all Covid-19-dedicated hospitals in Greece, a total of 5,000 individuals. The effort in Greece is part of an initiative announced last year for 400 mln euros, that includes building three cutting-edge state hospitals.

“There are no words to describe the extent of the pandemic’s repercussions throughout society,” SNF President Andreas Dracopoulos said. “We are truly grateful to all who continue, despite daily and serious challenges, to stand by the most vulnerable. Throughout our path, there have never risen so many and such complex needs. Our collective effort must be immediate and at the same time look to the future,” he added.

