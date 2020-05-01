Tourism to receive portion of EU Covid-19 recovery Fund

Tourism may receive 20 to 25 percent of a recovery fund for sectors in the EU most affected by Covid-19, according to Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market.

EU leaders on April 23 agreed to work towards establishing a recovery fund, which “is needed and urgent”, as underlined by European Council President Charles Michel.

“This fund shall be of a sufficient magnitude, targeted towards the sectors and geographical parts of Europe most affected, and be dedicated to dealing with this unprecedented crisis,” Michel said after the fourth video conference on Covid-19 held by EU Heads of State or Government.

“We have therefore tasked the Commission to analyse the exact needs and to urgently come up with a proposal that is commensurate with the challenge we are facing. The Commission proposal should clarify the link with the MFF (multiannual financial framework for 2021-2027), which in any event will need to be adjusted to deal with the current crisis and its aftermath,” Michel said.

EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on April 29, that the coronavirus recovery fund should total around 1.5 trillion euros.

“We need a fund worth about 10 percent of our GDP, that is about 1.5 trillion euros,” Gentiloni told Les Echos daily in an interview.

news.gtp.gr