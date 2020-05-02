Curfew violations reach 867 on Friday; 100 on Crete

The Greek police on Saturday said they had written out 59 fines for unauthorised movement outside the region of residence the previous day.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (41), Central Macedonia (9), in Thessaly (3), in Thessaloniki (2) one in Crete and one in Central Greece.

Fines of 300 euros were imposed for each of these violations, while police removed the number plates of 29 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 1,486 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 933 cases the vehicle number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 867 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Friday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 315 in Attica, 98 in Thessaloniki, 78 in Central Macedonia, 99 on Crete, 61 in Thessaly, 49 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 44 in Western Greece, 33 in the Peloponnese, 25 in the Ionian islands, 22 in the North Aegean, 14 in Epirus, 12 in Central Greece, 11 in South Aegean and 6 in Western Macedonia.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 60,991 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, seven violations were confirmed for flouting the ban on the operation of stores and seven persons were arrested. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 559 violations have been confirmed across the country and 537 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.