Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a post on his twitter account on Saturday urged the people to follow the instructions against the spread of the coronavirus.

“We scrupulously clean our hands, we keep the safety distance and use face masks, either disposable or reusable. In order for the mask to be totally effective we should use it correctly. We follow the instructions and stay safe”, he wrote and uploaded the video with the instructions for the public health.