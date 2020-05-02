US Ambassador Pyatt: Greece’s effective management of the pandemic gained international praise

“The effective management of the pandemic in Greece, including the innovative and successful digitalisation of many state procedures, was praised by many international partners and media and will undoubtedly improve the confidence in Greece as a future investing destination” said US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt in his article to NEA newspaper on Saturday.

Pyatt underlined that “The US businesses in Greece showed great generosity and their creativity helped the country deal with the crisis” he said adding that “we will continue to encourage US investments in key sectors as energy and infrastructure including the port of Alexandroupolis, FSRU, new licences for wind farms and Elefsina shipyards”.

Finally, the US envoy said in his article “We are looking forward to increasing the collaboration in a wide range and we will continue to stand on Greece’s side as it is addressing this global economic shock with success”.