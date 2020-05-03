Bloody Vendetta Feared in Crete Following Double Murder

Crete is in turmoil after two people were killed and one was injured in a violent clash at the municipality of Anogeia in the Rethymno region on Saturday evening.

A 67-year old man was shot and killed by a 30-year-old following an argument over ownership of land. In turn, the son of the victim shot and killed the culprit, and injured a bystander in the process.

The man was arrested, but police on the island fear that it may create a “vendetta”. The feud may spread between the families of the two victims leading to further bloodshed.

“Vendetta”, a murder committed in order to avenge another murder or an attempted murder, usually between families, still exists in parts of Crete and Mani in the Peloponnese.

The word “vendetta” derives from the latin verb vendigo, which means “to take revenge”. The word’s origins are rooted back in the Homeric era, although in several Greek regions, such as Mani in the Peloponnese and the island of Crete this word can be found throughout its history.

Vendetta is quite widespread in the societies of Crete and Mani, where families are seen like small armed forces. When a family loses one of its members, its fighting power is reduced. Vendetta murders between families occur when a family is dishonored by another family and therefore blood must be shed to re-balance this injustice and family humiliation.

In parts of both Crete and Mani, vendetta is not considered to be a barbaric act. The person who takes revenge is one of high respect in these societies.

