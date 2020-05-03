Curfew violations reached 819 on Saturday; 78 on Crete

The Greek police on Sunday said they had written out 52 fines for unauthorised movement outside the region of residence the previous day.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (33), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (5), in Central Macedonia (4), in Thessaloniki (3) , in Western Greece (2), in the Peloponnese (2) one in Thessaly, one in Epirus and one in Central Greece.

Fines of 300 euros were imposed for each of these violations, while police removed the number plates of 32 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 1,538 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 965 cases the vehicle number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 819 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Saturday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 334 in Attica, 158 in Thessaloniki, 78 on Crete, 50 in Central Macedonia, 45 in Thessaly, 29 in the Peloponnese, 27 in the Ionian islands, 24 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, 23 in Western Greece, 12 in Epirus, 12 in Central Greece, 11 in the North Aegean, 9 in Western Macedonia and 7 in South Aegean.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 61,810 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, three violations were confirmed for flouting the ban on the operation of stores and three persons were arrested. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 562 violations have been confirmed across the country and 540 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.