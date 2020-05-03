Health Minister Kikilias: Our aim is 1,200 beds in ICUs

The Health Ministry’s aim is 1200 beds in ICUs, said Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias in an interview with the Sunday edition of Kathimerini newspaper. “Our strategy is to reach, for the first time as country, the European average in ICU beds which is 12 beds per 10,000 citizens.”

He said that currently Greece has 1,017 beds in ICUs, 840 of them in public hospitals, 145 in private clinics and 32 in military hospitals. 352 of them are for COVID-19 patients .

“The next day of the crisis is not tomorrow” stated Kikilias and announced the immediate construction of new ICUs and the operational reconstruction of the existing ones in a series of public hospitals.

He said he decided to appoint Professor of Pulmonology and ICU at Kapodistrian University of Athens and at Evangelismos hospital Anastassia Kotanidou head of this effort.

Kikilias said that the pandemic gave to government the opportunity to rapidly support the NHS adding that “the hirings in hospitals and health centres have now exceeded 4,000 when the initial plan was for 2,000”.