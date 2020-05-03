Turkish fighter jets harass Greek helicopter carrying Defence Min Panagiotopoulos

A pair of Turkish military aircraft on Sunday harassed a Greek helicopter carrying Greek National Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos and the chief of the National Defence General Staff Constantinos Floros.

Specifically, the Turkish F-16 flew over the islands of Oinousses at 11:38 at 3,500 feet on Sunday harassing the Greek helicopter. Afterwards, the same Turkish aircraft flew over Agathonissi at 1,700 feet.

The Greek minister and the chief of the general staff were visiting Greek military posts on Oinousses, Agathonissi and Farmakonissi.

AMNA