Curfew violations reached 531 on Sunday; only 38 on Crete

The Greek police on Monday said they had written out 32 fines for unauthorised movement outside the region of residence the previous day.

The violations of the ban on travel were recorded in the regions of Attica (9), in Central Macedonia (7), in Epirus (5), in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (3), in Western Macedonia (3), in Central Greece (2), in Thessaloniki (1) , in Western Greece (1) and one in Thessaly.

Fines of 300 euros were imposed for each of these violations, while police removed the number plates of 21 vehicles for 60 days. Since the start of this measure, a total of 1,570 violations of this type have been confirmed and an equal number of 300-euro fines imposed, while in 986 cases the vehicle number plates have been removed for 60 days.

At the same time, 531 fines of 150 euro were imposed throughout Greece on Sunday for unnecessary movement outside the home. Specifically, there were 244 in Attica, 91 in Thessaloniki, 38 on Crete, 33 in Central Macedonia, 25 in Western Greece, 21 in Thessaly, 31 in Epirus, 16 in the Peloponnese, 11 in Central Greece, 10 in the Ionian islands, 9 in the North Aegean, 6 in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace and 6 in the South Aegean.

Since the beginning of the measure, on Monday, March 23, a total of 62,341 violations have been confirmed throughout Greece and an equal number of fines have been imposed.

Also, five violations were confirmed for flouting the ban on the operation of stores and five persons were arrested. Since the beginning of the measure, on Thursday, March 12, 567 violations have been confirmed across the country and 545 people have been arrested.

Greek police stressed that inspections continue with undiminished intensity, in order to protect public health.