Greek tourism enterprises present proposals for restarting tourism sector

The Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE) and 13 pan-Hellenic sectorial unions – all members of the Confederation – presented their proposals for the restart, sustainability and competitiveness of the tourisn sector in a letter sent to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday.

SETE called for the introduction of operational protocols for hygiene.

The members noted that tourism and transport cannot function without common European protocols for monitored transport hygiene.

These protocols must be realistic and sustainable and easy for small enterprises to implement.

SETE said that it will deliver a comprehensive plan by May 11.

The Confederation also asked for enhanced labour support programmes throughout 2020, a reduction of VAT to 6.0 pct for hotels, to 13 pct for restaurants, to 13 pct for travel services, to 13 pct for domestic transport and 13 pct for sea transport.

SETE also asked for the suspension of a measure requiring advance payment of income tax.