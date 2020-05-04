Restaurants may open earlier if there are no Covid-19 cases, Georgiadis says

The development ministry will recommend that restaurants be allowed to open earlier if there are no coronavirus cases as Greece gradually returns to normal, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Monday in an interview with ANT1 TV.

Answering a question, the minister stressed that “we will not leave the owners of restaurant without help,” and said that the government was examining different scenarios, such as allowing additional space outside restaurants so that they can place tables outside and observe the required distances, as well as offering tax incentives.

The minister also said that, according to a relevant survey by Eurostat, Greece has been successful not only on the health front but also in the field of the economy, as Greece was the country with the lowest decline in economic sentiment among European countries and this, as Georgiadis said, means that Greek citizens felt safe in terms of their economic future in relation to other European countries.

Regarding the issue of price controls for masks, Georgiadis said that “with the increase in domestic production and the increase in imports there are adequate [supplies]” and stressed that “if we needed to set a price we would not hesitate to do so”.