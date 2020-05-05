Official coronavirus cases in Greece reach 2,642, 10 new cases, no new deaths in last 24 hrs

The Health Ministry’s coronavirus spokesman and infectious diseases professor Sotiris Tsiodras on Tuesday evening announced 10 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Greece in the last 24 hours and no new deaths.

The Covid-19 infections total in Greece stands at 2,642. Some 598 cases were infected abroad and 1,317 in Greece.

Fatalities stand at 146 since the start of the outbreak; 39 of them were women. Of the 146, a 93.2 pct had underlying health issues and/or their average age was 70 years or more. The average age of all the deceased was 75 years of age.

Some 35 patients are being treated in Intensive Care Units with an average age of 67 years and 8 of these are women. A 97 pct of ICU patients have underlying health issues and/or are over 70 years of age.

Another 81 people have so far been discharged from ICUs.

Some 83,750 Covid-19 diagnostic tests have been carried out in Greece since the start of the outbreak.

Speaking after Tsiodras, Civil Protection Deputy Minister for Crisis Management Nikos Hardalias said the rollback of coronavirus-related restrictions in public movement as of Monday has created a new reality, one that is unprecedented and fluctuating on a daily basis.

During the daily briefing, Hardalias reiterated personal hygiene directions and rules as being more necessary now that the public could leave their homes freely and come into contact with others.

He also condemned some coffee shops and bars in cities outside metropolitan areas which he said had abused the idea of take-out coffee. Some, he said, turned the volume of music up after 11:00 p.m. and “served their clientele so-called take-away drinks, with their customers crowding by the dozen inside and outside the stores.” Bars om Greece remain shut, as do any sit-down services.

“Take away does not include alcoholic drinks,” the minister said, “it means you order, you take it, you leave the store.” Authorities will be on the lookout for such phenomena, he stressed, and impose fines.

ΑΜΝΑ