Tsipras walks out of parliament after accusing gov’t of ‘normalizing exceptional circumstances’

The government is exploiting the coronavirus pandemic state of emergency to promote its own agenda in an underhanded way, Syriza leader Alexis Tsipras said in parliament on Tuesday evening, before walking out.

“I have the feeling that the government intends to turn an exceptional situation, created by the pandemic, into a normal one,” Tsipras said.

To illustrate his argument, the main opposition party leader added that the government has announced 26 legislative acts to be brought to parliament over the next three months, when parliament will not be holding regular sessions or plenaries, due to the coronavirus restrictions.

He also expressed his absolute disagreement with the use of remote voting by MPs, saying “The parliament cannot possibly vote remotely when main opposition parties request a roll-call vote.”

Following his address, he and Syriza walked out of the proceedings.