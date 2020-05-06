Minoan Lines: Special Ticket Discount for Greece’s ICU Medical Staff

Greek passenger shipping company Minoan Lines has announced that it is offering a special ticket discount to the ICU medical staff of Greece’s 13 Covid-19 referral hospitals, aiming to show its solidarity and gratitude to them.

More specifically, the company announced that it will offer a 50 percent discount on tickets for the Piraeus – Crete line (Chania or Heraklio), to ICU doctors, medical staff and members of their family.

“We support the people that contribute with all their strength to the national effort for the elimination of this health crisis,” the company said.

Greece’s referral hospitals include the Evaggelismos General Hospital and the Attikon General Hospital in Athens, the University General Hospital of Larissa, the General Hospital of Lamia, the University General Hospital of Patra, the University General Hospital of Heraklion and the AHEPA General Hospital of Thessaloniki, among others.

The discount is valid for all seat categories until December 31, 2020.

All beneficiaries must submit a valid document confirming that they belong to the ICU staff of Greece’s Covid-19 referral hospitals when issuing the tickets and while boarding.

For further information contact Minoan Lines’ general sales agents on 801-11-75000 (landline) and the company’s local port agencies or associated travel agencies.