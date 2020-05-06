Top US companies discuss investing in Greece with Dev’t Min. Georgiadis

The interest of top US companies to invest in Greece was discussed in a Tuesday video conference held by Development & Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis and executives of major American companies, the ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry announcement said talks focused in the fields of research and technology, the pharmaceutical industry, the defense industry and also tourism.

Georgiadis expressed his satisfaction with the e-meeting and he noted that the “participants expressed interest in visiting Greece as soon as the quarantine measures were lifted in order to begin more substantial contacts for their participation in various investment projects in the country.”

President of the American-Central European Business Association Eric Stewart led the investors’ side during the e-meeting, which was arranged with the help of US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt.

The CEOs and executives of the following companies participated: Oshkosh Defense, American Science & Engineering, Amgen, Bell-Textron, Boeing, ExxonMobil, General Electric, Jacobs, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, Medtronic, MetLife, Merck, Motorola Solutions, Phillip Morris International, S2 Global and Raytheon.

AMNA