Health Min Kikilias presents donations made by companies and individuals

The donations made by organisations, entities, companies and individuals to assist the National Health System in the fight against Covid-19, were presented by Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias on Thursday, at an event held in Oinoi, Boeotia, in the warehouses holding the donated supplies.

According to the information provided, donations came from 865 organisations, entities and individuals who have completed the donation process, as well as other states, such as the People’s Republic of China and the United Arab Emirates. The total amount of donations exceeded 89 million euros. Of this, 40 million euros were for medical equipment.

Indicatively, they included: 1,228 ICU monitors, 1,051 ventilators and 172 portable ventilators and 595 ICU beds. Another 24.2 million euros was given for personal protective equipment, such as 20,252,348 face masks, 330,199 surgical aprons, 160,397 one-piece protective uniforms and 134,774 οvershoes. There were also 12.5 million euros in cash deposits. In addition, Kikilias stated that there are 226 bodies, organisations and individuals who have expressed their intention to make donations amounting to approximately 8.8 million euros, the processing of which is due to be completed.

“We are here, faithful to the principles of transparency and accountability, from the first to the last euro. We are here, at this special event, to thank the private donors who contributed decisively to the treatment of coronavirus, which has evolved into a pandemic and the biggest public health crisis of the last 100 years. We are grateful to all those who generously responded and continue to respond to our call, for the purchase of equipment, the supply of personal protective equipment and the donation of money to the National Health System,” he said.

ΑΜΝΑ