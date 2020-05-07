Police fine 38 for violating minimum distance and face mask rules on Wednesday; 13 on Crete

The Greek police on Τhursday announced that 38 violations of minimum safety distance and face mask rules were ascertained throughout Greece on Wednesday, May 5.

According to the Greek police, the specific violations, for which fines of 150 euros were imposed, occurred in the following areas: 22 in Attica, 5 in Central Macedonia, 5 in the North Aegean, 3 in Epirus, 1 in Western Greece, 1 on Crete, and 1 in Thessaloniki. A total of 129 violations have been written out since the start of the measure on May 4.

Regarding movements outside the prefecture of residence, 131 violations were ascertained throughout the country and an equal number of fines of 150 euros were imposed, as follows: 50 in Central Macedonia, 19 in Thessaloniki, 14 in Western Greece, 12 on Crete, 11 in Attica, 5 in Central Greece, 5 in Western Macedonia, 4 in Thessaly, 3 in Epirus, 3 in the Peloponnese, 2 in Western Macedonia, 2 in the Northern Aegean and one on the Ionian islands.

There were four violations related to the operation of businesses and four people were arrested. Since the specific restrictive measure was imposed on Thursday, March 12, there has been a total of 582 violations of this type throughout Greece and 561 people have been arrested.