Interior Min Theodorikakos: As of Monday 70 pct of civil servants will return to their posts

As the lifting of the restrictive measures is progressing smoothly, 70 percent of civil servants will return to their jobs as of next Monday, Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos said on Friday to Kontra TV.

The minister said that he will sign the circular on Friday, underlining that all necessary protection measures will be taken for the return of civil servants to their posts.

The week after the lifting of the quarantine, 40 percent of civil servants returned to their office and this was “an indication that we are gradually returning to the full operation of the public sector, which also foresees a continuation of distance working,” Theodorikakos said

Regarding outdoor ‘parties’ seen since the lockdown was partially lifted, Theodorikakos stressed that the more strictly the measures are observed, the faster life will return to normal.