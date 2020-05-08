Police fine 26 for violating minimum distance and face mask rules on Thursday; 4 on Crete

The Greek police on Friday announced that 26 violations of minimum safety distance and face mask rules were ascertained throughout Greece on Thurday, May 7.

According to the Greek police, the specific violations, for which fines of 150 euros were imposed, occurred in the following areas: 12 in Attica, 4 in Western Greece, 4 on Crete, 2 in Southern Aegean, 2 in the North Aegean, 1 in the Peloponnese and 1 in Thessalia. A total of 155 violations have been written out since the start of the measure.

Regarding movements outside the prefecture of residence, 108 violations were ascertained throughout the country and an equal number of fines of 150 euros were imposed, as follows: 52 in Central Macedonia, 15 in Western Greece, 14 in Attica, 8 in Thessaloniki, 5 in Thessaly, 5 in Epirus, 3 in the Peloponnese, and 2 in Eastern Macedonia-Thrace. A total of 414 violations have been written out since the start of the measure.

There were three violations related to the operation of businesses and three people were arrested. Since the specific restrictive measure was imposed on Thursday, March 12, there has been a total of 585 violations of this type throughout Greece and 564 people have been arrested.