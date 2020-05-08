Seismic activity south of Crete appears to be declining, geologist Haralambos Fasoulas says to ANA

The sequence of aftershocks after the strong May 2 earthquake south of Ierapetra, Crete continued on Friday, with a sizeable tremor measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale recorded at 06:14, whose epicentre was 132.4 km southeast of Heraklion at a focal depth of 5km.

The phenomenon seems to be having a normal progression, Natural History Museum geologist Haralambos Fasoulas said to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency:

“It does not appear to be any drift in terms of the epicentre, all the quakes after the 6.0 Richter quake on May 2 are located in the wider area of the initial epicentre. We are not worried, we are monitoring the phenomenon that appears to be declining,” he said.