Employees and owners of island businesses permitted to travel to islands from Monday

Travel to and from the islands will be permitted from Monday for the owners or staff of businesses that have been allowed to resume operations, provided those travelling present a certification from their employer or a signed statement, in the case of the self-employed.

The supporting documents must include the details of the employee/worker (name, address, telephone number, AMKA social security number), the registration number of the most recent form that includes the employee and has been submitted to the Ergani platform (E3 hiring form, E4 hours form, E8 overtime form etc), the type of business, its tax registration number (AFM) and the island where it is located.

These supporting documents must be presented to get a ticket and upon boarding and shown at every inspection.