Health ministry reports 19 new cases and one Covid-related death in Greece

There have been 19 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 in Greece detected in the last 24 hours, of which 11 concerned clusters, the health ministry announced on Saturday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Greece to 2,710, of which 55.6 pct are men. Of this number, 603 (22.3 pct) are linked to travel abroad and 1,358 (50.1 pct) are related to a previously detected case.

The ministry said that 28 Covid-19 patients in Greece, with an average age of 65, are currently intubated, of which nine are women (32.1 pct) and the rest are men, while 96.4 pct have either another underlying disease or are over 70 years old. Another 86 patients have be discharged from ICUs.

There was one more death from Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 151 in the country, of which 40 were women (26.5 pct) and the rest are men. The average age of those that died was 75 years old and 93.4 pct had either an underlying disease or were aged over 70.

According to the announcement, signed by Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras, 97,384 clinical samples have been tested.

A health ministry tweet, meanwhile, reported that National Organisation of Public Health mobile units have carried out 2,903 tests in the last five days, of which 2,901 were negative and 2 were positive.