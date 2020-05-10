Six new Covid-19 cases and no deaths in Greece, authorities announce on Sunday

There were six new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Greece over the last 24 hours and the total number of cases recorded in the country has now reached 2,716, the health ministry announced in a press briefing on Sunday.

The figures were announced by Major General Dimitrios Hatzigeorgiou (MD), Director of the Air Force General Staff Medical Directorate and a member of the health ministry’s coronavirus committee, who replaced Prof. Sotiris Tsiodras for the day.

Hatzigeorgiou said that there are currently 30 patients intubated in an ICU and the total number of Covid-19 deaths remains at 151, with no new deaths over the past day.