All protection measures are being observed, Education Min Kerameus says

School children in the final year of high school returned to their classrooms on Monday after two full months since schools were shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19 on March 11.

“All protection measures are being observed, the rooms have been cleaned, everyone has cooperated. Everyone has contributed to the gradual reopening of schools,” Education Minister Niki Kerameus said during her visit to the 46th General High School of Athens.

“We are moving step by step, carefully and we are here to constantly examine the data to see how the overall easing of the measures will go,” she noted. The minister talked to school students about their concerns and reassured them that everything will be fine and that the exam topics will be based on what was taught in class.

The return to schools has been carried with all the necessary protection measures, which have been provided by the National Organisation for Public Health and the education ministry, the most important being to keep a distance of 1.5 metres from others.

The maximum number of students in each class will be 15, with one pupil at each desk, seated alternately on the right and left sides of the desk so they are not one behind the other.

in order to avoid phenomena of congestion and crowding, there will be no morning assembly. Classrooms will have natural ventilation and be cleaned twice a day. Breaks will also be held separately for each class, with each class going to a different area in the school yard, no games and canteens will be shut.

In addition, schools have been equipped with antiseptics and disinfectants.

