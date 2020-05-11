Greek gov’t to focus on supporting hospitality and restaurant sectors, FinMin says

The Greek government will focus its efforts in May on supporting the restaurant and hospitality sectors while it will also support real estate owners who collected a reduced rent during the lockdown, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Monday.

In comments made to ERT TV, Staikouras said the ministry was also moving forward with procedures to subsidise mortgage loans on primary residences. The finance minister said that there will be additional interventions to support the hospitality and restaurant sectors and noted that a programme to subsidise mortgage loans on primary residences could last up to nine months. He noted that Greece was expecting to collect at least 1.4 billion euros from the SURE programme promoted by the European Commission to support employment. This money will be distributed to support workers’ incomes. The SURE program is expected to begin in June.