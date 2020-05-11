Interior Min Theodorikakos outlines details of restaurant seating rules. Plans for organising seating in restaurants are now ready, Georgiadis says

The content of the legislation on restaurant seating was outlined by Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos in interviews with Mega and Skai TV on Monday, while announcing that the first installment of new emergency financial aid to municipalities will be paid in a few days.

Referring to the new rules for catering businesses, which will be submitted to Parliament on Wednesday, he said that the following will be provided:

1. The stores that have a license to use public spaces have the option, in collaboration with the municipality, to double the amount of space they use to set out tables and seating.

2. If pedestrianisation is possible, the municipalities will decide whether it should be done in cooperation with the police, but without additional construction or noise pollution.

3. The extra space will be given without charging additional municipal fees.

4. An essential condition for all the above will be to leave an open corridor for the passage of pedestrians (of at least 1.8m) and not obstruct the access or passage of people with disabilities.

5. In cases where additional space is not available, municipalities will have the option of lowering municipal fees by up to 50 pct.

“We are interested in opening businesses, preserving jobs and allowing turnover,” Theodorikakos said, stressing that in cases where rules are disregarded there will be fines in the first phase and a removal of licenses in subsequent stages. “We will be adamant regarding our legislative intervention,” he said.

The minister also referred to the decisive contribution of the local government during the crisis.

He acknowledged that municipalities have fewer resources during this period, adding that “the state is here to support local administration.” He also announced that. in cooperation with the finance ministry, in the coming days the first installment of emergency financial support for local authorities will be paid to cover their financial losses.

Plans for organising seating in restaurants are now ready, Georgiadis says

The Ministry of Development and Investments has finished its planning for the organization of seating in restaurants and the minimum distances that must be observed, according to a post by Development and Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis on Monday.

Specifically, the minister stated: “With Deputy Minister Nikos Papathanasis on Saturday, we completed the study on the organisation of space in restaurants, with the required distances. The goal is to preserve 80 pct of their previous capacity. Everything will be fine. I also thank our volunteers for their help.”

In an interview with Antenna TV on Monday, the minister said: “In the coming days, the results from the first phase of the gradual lifting of the measures will be evaluated and depending on the recommendations of the experts we will see if we can lift the rest of the measures earlier than currently scheduled.”

AMNA