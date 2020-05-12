18 new coronavirus cases in Greece, one death, in last 24 hours

Another 18 new coronavirus cases were officially recorded in Greece in the last 24 hours, and one person died, the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, bringing the total of infections since the start of the outbreak in the country to 2,744.

So far, of the total infections, 608 are traced to travel abroad and 1,378 to known cases in Greece.

Thirty-two hospitalized Greeks are intubated. Their average age is 67 years old and 11 of them are women. Nearly all (97 pct) have an underlying illness or are over 70 years of age. Another 88 have been discharched from ICUs since the start of the outbreak.

Fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak total 152 (40 were women). The average age of the deceased was 75 years and 93.4 pct had some underlying illness and/or were 70 years of age or more.