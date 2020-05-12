Special rules for catering and restaurant sector could apply until the end of the year, Theodorikakos says

Interior Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Tuesday said that it was high probable that the special emergency rules for the catering and restaurant sector, allowing them to occupy more public space to put out tables and seating at no extra cost, will continue to apply until the end of the year.

Speaking to Open TV and referring to labour relations in the public sector, he reiterated that salary cuts are not part of the government’s plans. He underlined the measures taken to accommodate the needs of public-sector staff during the pandemic, placing emphasis on distance working that he said will become ‘institutionally established” – especially in public-sector administration, finance and accounts. “I would say that it is worth it for civil servants to make even greater efforts and gain prestige. Civil servants enjoy permanency in their jobs and the citizens must feel that they are working for the good of everyone and more than they should. This government will be fair with everyone,” he noted.