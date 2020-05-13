Tax measures to support tourism and restaurants will be unveiled in May, FinMin Staikouras says

There will be announcements within May regarding the tax measures to support tourism and restaurants (with the industry seeking reductions in VAT and tax advances), Finance Minister Christos Staikouras said on Wednesday in an interview with SKAI TV, adding that the measures will be apply for a specific period of time.

However, from September onwards, he added, there will be new policies with more permanent features.

Also in May, there will be legislation for property owners who, following a government decision, receive reduced rent. The minister said that this burden will be shared between the State and the owners and that the relevant facilities will apply this year. However, he added that “at the moment we cannot discuss any change in Uniform Real Estate Ownership Tax (ENFIA).”

Staikouras also announced plans to help ease payment of income tax this year, saying that “our thoughts are on how to deal with potential problems in the tax returns of the citizens.”

According to the finance minister, in terms of budget revenues, April went better than the gloomy forecasts, which had predicted greater losses due to the pandemic, while performance in the first 10 days of May was encouraging.