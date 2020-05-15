Greece taking over Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe presidency on Friday

Greece is taking over the chairmanship of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe from outgoing Georgia on Friday, for a period of six months until November 18, 2020, via Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis.

The handover ceremony will take place at noon and be conducted online due to the special conditions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Varvitsiotis, who is in charge of European Union and Council of Europe affairs at the Greek foreign ministry, will present the priorities of the Greek presidency as the new Chairman of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe. The central theme of the Greek presidency is: “The protection of human life and public health in conditions of pandemic – Effective management of a health crisis with full respect for human rights and the principles of democracy and the rule of law.”

The video conference will be livestreamed via the official website of the Greek presidency https://coegreekchairmanship2020.gov.gr/ or alternatively through the official channels of the Greek presidency on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.