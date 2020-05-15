Shipping ministry announces new measures for sea tourism and passenger ships

Taking the temperature of passengers, use of face masks and observance of safety distances are among the measures envisaged for the resumption of sea travel and tourism that will begin to be applied as of next Monday, May 18 until June 15, according to announcements on Friday.

The measures were agreed during successive meetings chaired by Shipping Minister Yiannis Plakiotakis with the participation of Secretary-General for Public Health Panagiotis Prezerakos, the scientific expert committee on infectious diseases and ministry officials.

Referring to the measures, Plakiotiakis said that “in close cooperation with the scientists we succeeded, with the measures that we assumed in good time, to have a very low number of coronavirus incidents on our islands. Now we are planning the way forward for ferry travel step by step, with rules and guidelines aimed at the protection of passengers and crews, as well as public health on every island. The further lifting of the restrictive measures will be constantly examined and depends entirely on ourselves and whether we are consistent in following the measures.”

Among the measures are maintain a safe distance of 1.5 metres from others during embarkation and disembarkation, allowing one person per cabin, use of face masks for all, both passengers and crew, spreading out passengers so they do not occupy adjacent seats and, for passengers on international (Greece-Italy) routes, the taking temperatures as people board and the submission of a statement of health before departure.

Regarding sea tourism, private and professional vessels (except cruise ships) coming from foreign countries will be permitted to dock in marinas, shipyards or ports if they do not carry passengers, comply with specific health measures and also have the permission of the local port authority. Vessels from countries where lockdown measures still apply will not be allowed to approach Greek ports.

AMNA