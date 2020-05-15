Very high temperatures up to 40C in Greece over the weekend

Extremely high temperatures, especially for this time of year, are forecast to prevail in Greece over the weekend, in some areas reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius, before gradually dropping from Monday and especially on Tuesday, May 19, according to the weather service of the Athens National Observatory, meteo.gr.

The deviation from the average temperatures for the season is expected to exceed 10C and will be the greatest recorded throughout the planet in the next few days.

Very high temperatures have already been recorded in the Eastern Mediterranean in the second 10-day period of May. The warm aerial masses will remain over Greece until Monday when they will start moving eastward.