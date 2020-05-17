9 new Covid-19 cases, 2 new deaths in last 24 hours (2,819 cases total)

Another 9 new coronavirus cases were officially recorded in Greece in the last 24 hours, and 2 people died, the Health Ministry reported on Saturday evening, bringing the total of infections since the start of the outbreak in the country to 2,819.

So far, of the total infections, 613 are traced to travel abroad and 1,455 to known cases in Greece.

Twenty-three hospitalized Greeks are intubated. Their average age is 72 years old and 10 of them are women. Nearly all (95.7 pct) have an underlying illness or are over 70 years of age. Another 90 have been discharged from ICUs since the start of the outbreak.

Fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak total 162, with 45 of them being women. The average age of the deceased was 76 years and 93.8 pct had some underlying illness and/or were 70 years of age or more.

A total of 126,283 diagnostic tests for Covid-19 have so far been carried out in Greece.